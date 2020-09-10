He briefly stayed silent when news surfaced that his TattleTales record would do 45K to 50K its first week, far less than what was initially projected. 6ix9ine promoted his project heavily with the help of his trolling antics as he faced off with rappers like Lil Durk, Lil Reese, Lil Tjay, and more. It's reported that his bundling deals were negated by Billboard as the charting company has shared that they would be shifting the rules on how they counted sales. However, those changes were reportedly supposed to go into effect in October, but 6ix9ine believes he was targeted for previously calling out Billboard when he accused them of manipulating numbers to allow certain artists to take No. 1 spots.

He's an artist who doesn't stay silent for long, so 6ix9ine sat down with Impaulsive to cover a multitude of his controversies. He was asked by the hosts if he ever feels like his life is in danger and was questioned about why he seems to goad people. The rapper first point to his security guards standing nearby before sharing his thoughts.

"I'm not stupid, right. I said it before and I'mma say it again. Me and [XXXTentacion] was really close. XXX is walking around with $50,000 in a duffle bag, no security, tries to buy a bike, gets killed. He writes me June 16 saying, 'Be safe, okay? Don't let your guard down.' Next day, he dies. Every comment was, 'Where was his security?'"

"Pop Smoke. Murdered in L.A. Every comment was, 'Where was his security?' 6ix9ine has security. He's p*ssy." The hosts noted that neither XXXTentacion nor Pop Smoke was causing controversy and trolling other rappers the way 6ix9ine has done. "Basically, what you're saying to me is, 'They weren't doing the things you are doing Tekashi and they still ended up dead.' So what difference does it make?" the rapper asked.

Still, the hosts pressed 6ix9ine on why he would "push [his] luck." The rapper pointed to his masked security guards and said, "Because I have them." Logan Paul asked Tekashi if he planned on having security for the rest of his life because he's a "master troller" and it doesn't seem as if the rapper plans on slowing down anytime soon. 6ix9ine responded that by the time he's 50 or 60-years-old, he hopes he has "[his] sh*t together." Check out his interview in full below.