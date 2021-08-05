When Tekashi 6ix9ine was first released from prison, Sara Molina said that she wouldn't let him see their young daughter until he received a mental evaluation. The exes have been sharing scathing stories about one another for years and caught in the crossfire is their little girl who, according to Molina, doesn't have any contact with the controversial rapper.

6ix9ine discussed his relationship with his daughter during his visit to Akademiks's new podcast Off The Record, and the rapper told Wack 100 that he should be able to see his child on his terms, not anyone else's.

"If that family wants me to be a father, y'all gon' let that little girl be with her father," said 6ix9ine. "That's my kid... She's five years old." He denies Molina's claims that he doesn't financially support his child and suggested that he purchases items for his daughter. 6ix9ine claimed that when he was released from jail, he gave Molina's family $20K and stated that his mother sees his daughter weekly for supervised visits.

"My mom is 57-years-old and she gets chaperoned like she's a f*cking child over there with the other side," he added. "My daughter is my creation. I created her. I deserve to have my daughter whenever I want to have her." Not everyone has agreed, especially with his online antics and ongoing animosity with others in the industry. People commented that 6ix9ine's reckless behavior can be dangerous.

Meanwhile, Molina fired back at her ex's recent comments in a video. She says that she put the money 6ix9ine gave them into an account for their daughter and claimed that is all he has given in five years.

"He spent more on his girlfriend in one year than what he has put away for my daughter," Molina said. "My daughter has less than $100,000 in the bank for her. College and everything." She complained that he's bragging about giving $20K to their daughter while he "walks around with a [million] in his pocket."

"You do the math." Molina also previously expressed that because of how 6ix9ine behaves, she was receiving threats to both herself and her child. Watch these two share their sides of the story below.