The animosity between Tekashi 6ix9ine and the mother of his daughter, Sara Molina, has existed for some time. She's never minced words when it came to her ex, and following his arrest, she's used her platform to talk openly about his case, their former relationship, and his lack of interest in being a good father.



Bob Levey / Stringer / Getty Images

In just a few months, Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, is expected to be released from prison. However, a recent report has stated that Hernandez wants to complete the remainder of his sentence at home because he fears for his safety behind bars. The disgraced rapper's lawyers have reportedly filed court papers with the judge requesting an early release for their client. If that does happen, Molina shared that she wouldn't allow Hernandez to visit their daughter until he followed a few of her rules.

Molina told TMZ that the rapper hasn't reached out to her in any way. "There's still time to see if he does," she said. "But as of lately, holidays, all of that, no... My daughter and me, we're gonna be good regardless, so the ball's in his court." She added that she doesn't know how to contact him and she's not stopping him from making contact with her.

Molina shared that she could possibly reach Tekashi through his lawyers, but "lawyers don't typically return my calls." If she could speak to him, she said she would tell him that "he needs to do a lot of changing" and "all you got right now is time and use that time wisely." TMZ also reported that Molina shared with them that before the rapper could be reunited with their four-year-old, Molina would need to work out a few issues with him to make sure he was in a secure environment.

Additionally, she wants Tekashi to "undergo a psychiatric evaluation to demonstrate he's actually changed since his Nine Trey Blood days."She also reportedly said that she doesn't want any money from him. Check out her clip below.