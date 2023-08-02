Snoh Aalegra Delivers Some Of Her Best Vocals On “Sweet Tea”

If you are a Snoh Aalegra fan, you know that she makes some truly gorgeous music. Overall, she is an r&b songstress with a great ear for production. Moreover, her singing is enough to move you to tears sometimes. Her love songs are always on point, and her songs about heartbreak are equally compelling. Fans have been waiting for some new music for a whole at this point. Luckily, she delivered recently with an amazing single called “Be My Summer.”

Of course, this led to speculation and hopes amongst her fans that she will be dropping a project soon. Subsequently, Snoh Aalegra has seemingly furthered this notion with yet another incredible release. On Wednesday, the singer came through with a new single, this time called “Sweet Tea.” As you can hear down below, this is yet another impeccable offering from the artist. It’s hard not to appreciate just how consistent Snoh can be on a song-to-song basis.

Snoh Aalegra’s Voice Shines Again

With this song, we get some truly beautiful instrumentation. It is yet another example of Snoh picking production that enhances her beautiful voice. Meanwhile, on this track, we get a gorgeous and sweet love song that will have you in your feelings. Conceptually, it is a fantastic follow-up to “Be My Summer” which explores similar themes. Hopefully, Snoh has more of this on the way as we want to hear it. An album is definitely a must at this point.

Let us know what you think of this latest track from Snoh Aalegra, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists in the industry.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m my best

I’m myself whenever you’re around

You’re my favorite sound

Favorite sound

I felt my pain drift away with November rain

Cleared my soul and my mind

And, you’re the reason why (Yeah)

