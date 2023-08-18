Snoh Aalegra Talks About Letting Go On “Wait A Little Longer”

Snoh Aalegra continues to keep her fan base fed with her latest single, “Wait A Little Longer.” The track, coming just under four minutes, offers listeners the singer’s signature flowery sound. This marks her third single release this month, following “Be My Summer” and “Sweet Tea.” It’s unclear if the singer has anything else up her sleeve, but we can assume so.

Judging by the comment section on a visualizer of the track on YouTube, fans seem to be enjoying the track. “Putting on my headphones and calling it a day. ON REPEAT ALL NIGHT,” one person wrote. Similarly, another fan commented hw the track impacted them: “Omg!!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANKYOU!!!! Been battling with a faulty knee, surgery and treatments. Dancing is the only thing that makes me feel ALIVE!!! This song got me moving on my knee!!!!! May GOD, THE UNIVERSE continue to bless you and your journey Snoh Algra!!!!”

Is Snoh Aalegra Planning To Drop A New Album Soon?

While the singer has not made any public announcement, it’s pretty clear a new album is on the horizon. Her last project, Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies, which featured the Bobby Caldwell cover, “What You Won’t Do for Love,” was released in 2021. It was well received by critics and even earned her a Grammy nomination for Best R&B at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Let us know your thoughts on this new Snoh Aalegra song in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists. That is especially true now that we are in the summer when every artist tries to release a new project.

Quotable Lyrics:

Like a season never endin’ (Mm-hmm)

Like tryin’ to catch the wind

I know I didn’t stand a chance

But I can’t help but try

It’s just who I am (Yeah)

I lied when I say, “We can still be friends”

Boy, the love I have for you, still remains

