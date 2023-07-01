Snoh Aalegra Drops Gorgeous New Song “Be My Summer”

Snoh Aalegra continues to display her artistry.

Snoh Aalegra is an artist who has always made some truly beautiful music. Overall, she is someone who has always made sure to deliver quality to her fanbase. Although she might take big breaks between projects, fans still always have her at the top of their minds. Ultimately, there is a very good reason for this. Her style of R&B is extremely nice to listen to. Whether it be the summer or the winter, Snoh knows how to set a perfect vibe.

This week, she has been teasing a new song called “Be My Summer.” Of course, the middle of the summer can be a very busy time for music releases. Numerous big artists come out of the woodwork with new projects. Moreover, there can sometimes be some incredible singles that accompany this. Well, Snoh Aalegra is now getting in on the action, and fans could not be any happier. Below, you can find the lyric video and official audio for “Be My Summer.”

Snoh Aalegra Returns

Once again, Snoh Aalegra delivers an amazing vocal performance. The song has a great instrumental that will put you in your feels as Snoh brings forth powerful lyrics. It is another great song from the artist, and we hope to hear more from her very soon. Hopefully, it doesn’t take too long before that next single arrives.

Let us know your thoughts on this new Snoh Aalegra song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists. That is especially true now that we are in the summer, when every artist tries to release a new project.

Quotable Lyrics:

I tried to run away
There’s no escape, you’ve taken tenure in my heart
I can’t change how I feel
Tried movin’ on but I’m right here where we left off
Naked walls at my place, where you met me
Now they’re dressed up with my mama’s poetry

