Model Claims Her & Kanye West Spent The Night, Recalls The Meeting Years Ago

Australian model Lily made claims about Ye’s demeanor and… properties from their alleged encounter.

As if there wasn’t enough Kanye West gossip to go around already, now there are new claims from the past. Moreover, an Australian model recently called in to The Will & Woody Show on KIIS FM this week to claim that she slept with the Chicago artist some time ago. In fact, this was allegedly years before his relationship with Kim Kardashian, and the model (named Lily) said that it was while he toured with Nas Down Under. Furthermore, Lily maintained that she met Ye at a club as she was on a date with another man, but that she ended up leaving with the Yeezy mogul. Apparently, the two got “naked” before falling asleep in his hotel room, and the alleged meeting presumably took place in Melbourne.

To elaborate, Lily is now 37, and she stated that she must’ve been in her twenties at the time of this rumored fling. Regardless, despite Kanye West leaving her with his number and a proposition to tour with him around Australia, it seems like that was the only night they ever interacted according to Lily’s story. “He had the reputation of being a real a**hole, but he was actually lovely,” she remarked. “So sweet, sang Love Lockdown to me acapella. It was beautiful.”

Kanye West & His Current Partner Bianca Censori

However, that wasn’t all that she spilled the tea on, as she alleged that Kanye West boasts something “long, skinny, [and] like a ruler.” “Imagine a ruler you use at school. So long and skinny so not very nice. The girls will know what I’m talking about,” Lily claimed. “We all went to the Park Hyatt where they must’ve been staying. Everyone kind of just went off to their rooms and it was just Kanye and I. We were chilling, having a conversation on the bed and then he fell asleep on me. He was trying to get on with it, but I think I was in two minds still because I was living with the guy that I was on a date with because we were roommates and then we started dating.”

Of course, things have changed considerably for the 46-year-old since then. Most recently, he married Bianca Censori (ceremoniously, at least), and we all know how his other relationships turned out. While this is just gossip and speculation, it’s also a testament to how quickly people perk their ears up when they mention him. He will probably never respond, but people will still try to get closer to him anyway. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

