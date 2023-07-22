Nike Phoenix Waffle “University Gold” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Phoenix Waffle is a variant of the classic Nike Waffle sneaker. Both shoes share a similar heritage and design inspiration, featuring a waffle-like pattern on the outsole that provides excellent traction. While the Nike Waffle is a well-established and iconic model, the Nike Phoenix Waffle brings a fresh twist to the timeless design with subtle updates and contemporary elements. Both sneakers offer a comfortable fit and stylish appearance, making them suitable for casual wear and everyday use.

Despite their similarities, the Nike Phoenix Waffle stands out as a unique and distinct option, appealing to those who seek a blend of classic charm and modern innovation. As both shoes continue to capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts, the Nike Phoenix Waffle adds a new dimension to the well-loved Nike Waffle legacy, attracting new admirers and cementing its own place in sneaker culture. Overall, new and vibrant colors like this one will put the Phoenix Waffle on the map.

“University Gold” Nike Phoenix Waffle

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gold rubber sole with thick grooves for traction and a sail midsole. The upper is made of different materials but features a nylon base with suede and leather overlays, all in university gold. Gray accents can be found around the toebox and on the heel. Nike branding is located on the tongue and heel, both in university gold. Overall, this sneaker is definitely vibrant and definitely gold. Note that this is a women’s exclusive release, so only women’s sizing will be available.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Phoenix Waffle “University Gold” will be released at some point during 2023. Also, the sneakers will get a retail price closer to the release date. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

