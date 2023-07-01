Tyga Goes Under Anesthetic For Huge Back Tattoo

Tyga is already one of the most thoroughly tatted rappers out there and he recently got even more new ink. According to HipHopDX, LA-based tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga took to TikTok to show off Tyga getting his massive new back tat done. The visual of Jesus on the cross spans Tyga’s entire back and was no easy process to create. The video shows Tyga under a general anesthetic while numerous different artists work on his back. The process is incredibly intensive with clips of what appears to be numerous artists working for hours on the ink.

Earlier today Tyga announced that he’ll be hitting the road with a 14-date tour later this year. Starting in September and running until mid-November he’s hardly the only attention-grabber on the tour bill. The tour also includes YG, Saweetie, Kamiyah, and more. It follows Tyga and YG releasing a pair of new tracks earlier this summer. Rumors have swirled all month about the two frequent collaborators may be working on an entire collaborative album.

Tyga Gets Massive New Back Tattoo

The biggest story surrounding Tyga in recent months involves his relationship with singer Avril Lavigne. The pair began dating earlier this year shortly after Lavigne broke off her engagement with Mod Sun. Last month, reports came out that after just 4 months the couple were calling it quits. That was followed by stories of the pair reportedly leaving events separately and Lavigne choosing to keep a particularly expensive gift that Tyga gave her. They even filmed and dropped a TikTok video together during the time they were allegedly broken up.

Given the pair’s proximity even following the breakup, fans weren’t surprised to see them give it another shot. Last week reports dropped that they were reportedly going to try things again. Fans were less skeptical of the pair getting back together than they are as to why they ever reportedly broke up in the first place. What do you think of Tyga’s massive new back tattoo? Let us know in the comment section below.

