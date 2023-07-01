Gunna has shared yet another new video from his a Gift & a Curse album. Officially, “Cash $hit” is the 5th song from the project to get an accompanying visual. Much like the video for “idk nomore” though, it’s just a snippet of the entire song. This time is even shorter as the video stretches out to just 40 seconds. Still, the visuals are what you’d expect. Gunna walks through a dimly lit row of women counting money with cash machines. While some fans thought the visual is cool, others wondered why it was so short.

The video drops less than two weeks after Gunna’s previous visual for the album’s biggest hit. The track “fukumean” became the instant breakout smash in the tracklist and has risen to be a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s Gunna’s first ever solo Top 10 hit of his career. That song did in fact get a full video, one that has racked up over 4 million views since its release. Also relevant is that Gunna’s still incarcerated label mate Young Thug just dropped the first music video from his album Business Is Business earlier today. Since Thug is still in police custody the video primarily features Drake who also appears on the song.

Gunna Drops New Visuals

Gunna may be playing his first live shows in a while soon. He recently teased fans on Instagram with a potential return. While he didn’t announce any kind of tour it’s clear that he does have some intentions of returning to live music eventually.

It’s not the only time he’s used his Instagram to respond to fan intrigue. He’s also repeatedly taken on his haters, most recently on his Instagram story. Clearly, Gunna hears the heat he’s getting from some fans but it isn’t seeming to bother him. Fans are citing his 83k first-week album sales as evidence that he isn’t falling off like haters want him to. What do you think of Gunna’s new music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

