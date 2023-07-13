Beyonce recently brought her “Renaissance” world tour to Philly, and her show featured a special guest. A new clip shows a fan riding a horse outside of the Lincoln Financial Field. Users have now named the horse Reneigh, after the horse spotted on Bey’s album cover and who has also popped up on the tour several times. Just last month, she was straddling the shimmering steed onstage when a mishap occurred. It appeared as though her crew failed to help her off of the giant horse, leading her to get irritated. Some fans even speculated that the incident could have cost someone their job.

Beyonce’s Philly stop was her first in the U.S. following the European leg of her tour and one stop in Toronto, CA. Later this week, the songstress will take on Nashville before moving on to Louisville, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit. She’ll then make various stops in the northeast before venturing to the south again.

Recently, the mother of Beyonce’s half-brother Nixon, Alexsandra Wright, discussed the singer’s father and their child together. She revealed that she and her son used to live in a trailer in California near Beyonce’s $200 million home. “[He asks], ‘Why doesn’t that person love me?’” she explained about the child, Nixon. She went on to say, “Nixon has never had the luxury of being a normal child. Being related to someone famous smothers kids like him, and they lose their identity. I sit in the bathroom and cry sometimes because I just don’t know how to help him be his own person.” Wright went on to claim that she doesn’t feel guilty about having an affair with Bey’s father, despite the fact that he was married.

“I was not conflicted about the situation, because his marriage was not a functioning marriage,” she explained. Wright added, “I don’t think he told his family about me. It was a complex situation, and the family structure had been fractured for a long time.” The woman insisted that she has no hard feelings towards Beyonce, describing her as “a lovely person.”

