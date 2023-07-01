Convicted rapist and pedophile Larry Nassar tragically remains alive after a prison stabbing earlier this week. Nassar has been in the federal prison system since 2017 after being found guilty of child pornography and sexual assault charges. Nassar had served as a team doctor at Michigan State and for the United States Olympic Team, using his position to conduct a two-decade reign of terror on the young women in his care.

Earlier this week, a fellow prisoner at USP Coleman II reportedly stabbed Nassar ten times. While Nassar’s injuries were reportedly several, it is believed that he is, unfortunately, expected to make a full recovery. It’s not the first time that Nassar has been targeted while in prison. In 2018, Nassar was assaulted “almost immediately” after being transferred to USP Tuscon. Nassar’s earliest release date, including time off for good behavior, is January 2106. If he is ever released from federal prison, he must be transferred to a state prison in Michigan.

Cause Of Nassar Stabbing Revealed

CHARLOTTE, MI – FEBRUARY 05: Larry Nassar stands as he is sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

According to an anonymous source, Nassar was stabbed for a very good reason. Shane McMillan, the inmate who reportedly stabbed Nassar, was watching Wimbledon with Nassar. During this, Nassar made “comments about wanting to see girls playing in the Wimbledon women’s match.” McMillian appeared to agree that this was pretty much the worst thing he had ever heard and, quite understandably, proceeded to stab Nassar. As the stabbing occurred in Nassar’s cell, there was no surveillance footage of the incident.

McMillan was originally incarcerated in 2002 for dealing meth in Wyoming. While had been originally scheduled to be released in 2024, he will now be released in 2046 at the earliest. In October 2006, McMillan punched a correctional officer who approached him in the recreation yard at USP Pollock. In November 2011, McMillan and another inmate attempted to kill a prisoner at AMF Florence. These two incidents nearly double McMillan’s original sentence. Furthermore, it is likely that the Nassar stabbing will only add to McMillan’s sentence.

[via]