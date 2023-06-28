One of the biggest ways to prove a song is popular these days is by checking its streaming numbers. Some of the biggest hits of the past few years have racked up billions and billions of streams. Post Malone’s “Rockstar” and “Sunflower” have both generated more than 2.7 Billion streams. The Weeknd’s mega-hit “Blinding Lights” leads the way with over 3.6 billion streams. What’s even more impressive is when songs that predate streaming altogether manage to hit streaming milestones. Artists like Queen, Eminem, Coldplay, Nirvana and The Killers have all found success on the platform. Each artist has at least one song with a billion streams that came out before Spotify was founded.

Recently, 50 Cent joined that group with a milestone of his own. His 2003 smash-hit “In Da Club” recently became the newest song to join the billion streams club. The song now has over 400 million more streams that his second biggest hit on the platform, “Candy Shop.” The track joins The White Stripes hit song “Seven Nation Army” among tracks from 2003 to hit 1 billion streams. To celebrate, Spotify sent 50 Cent a plaque sporting a silver plated version of their logo to celebrate.

50 Cent Hits 1 Billion Streams

Recently 50 Cent was hailed as a good luck charm for an appearance at an NHL game. The rapper sounded the siren to kick off Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals a few weeks ago in Las Vegas. The game ultimately became the clinching win for the Las Vegas Golden Knights to take home the Stanley Cup.

50 Cent also started some controversy earlier this month when he spoke out against the WGA strike. In his assessment, the strike would make things worse for writers rather than better. His comments were widely condemned by many pro-union artists. The scenario got even worse when one of his producers threatened to hit striking writers with his SUV. What do you think of 50 Cent’s song “In Da Club” hitting 1 billion streams? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 50 Cent Demands $7M From Employee Caught Embezzling

[Via]