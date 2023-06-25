Coi Leray’s sophomore album COI is finally here, and it’s got no shortage of energetic bangers and rap-dance crossovers. Moreover, the latest visual for one of those jams is here, bringing on soccer star Trinity Rodman for “Get Loud.” As far as the track itself, it borrows from a Jersey club-style rhythm mixed with anthemic horns and excited group vocals. Not only that, but the Boston native heats up the track with some boastful and emphatic verses that fit the melody and drum pattern quite well. Considering the wealth of music videos and singles we got as part of the album’s rollout, to see her continue to capitalize on this success is no surprise.

Furthermore, this is also far from the 26-year-old’s first crossover into the sports realm with her promotional material. For example, she worked with the WNBA for a campaign featuring her hit lead single, “Players,” further emphasizing female solidarity and teamwork. That certainly shows up in the “Get Loud” music video, where Rodman (USWNT forward) and others get invitations to a get-together via flyers. Coi Leray poses with a fancy car, of course, but also parties in the locker room as her peers dance to the track.

Coi Leray’s “Get Loud” Music Video

On that note of unity, the “Bops” hitmaker recently spoke about that when addressing Latto’s mention of her in her latest hit single. “It’s not a sensitive conversation,” Coi Leray told Ebro. “I feel like it wasn’t more about the body, it was more of mentioning my name. I’m about positivity. For real. And I wasn’t sure where it was coming from. And not only that, I feel like the problem with our community today is we be so quick to try to change things but we don’t do nothing to actually change anything.

“So if we’re going to say we’re going to stop talking about bodies, then don’t mention anything about my body,” she went on. “Just period. Don’t compare me to nothing, don’t think about nothing. We’re not smoking on anything, it’s disrespect. And where I come from I just don’t like that.” Check out the music video for “Get Loud” above and stay posted on HNHH for the latest news on Coi Leray.

