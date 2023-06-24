DC MC No Savage just received a three-year prison sentence for firing a gun in a Virginia mall, AllHipHop reports. Moreover, Steve Descano (Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney) announced the decision on Friday (June 23). In addition, authorities sentenced him to ten years of probation and barred him from going to the Tysons Corner Center mall. Earlier this year, the 23-year-old (real name Noah Settles) pleaded guilty to three counts of malicious discharge of a firearm in an occupied building and one count of using a firearm in felony commission. Before this decision, Settles faced up to 43 years in prison.

“Today, the justice system has shown that perpetrators of gun violence will be held accountable for their actions,” attorney Descano expressed via a statement, speaking on the dangers of No Savage’s actions. “Firing a gun into a public space is a serious crime, one that endangered our community members and threatened their future sense of safety. In cases like these, it is the prosecutor’s job to ensure accountability and use the tools at our disposal to prevent this sort of dangerous incident from happening again.”

No Savage Sentenced To Three Years In Jail, His Attorneys Respond

Still, prosecutors in the case wanted the DMV native to serve a much harsher sentence as a result. While they sought 15 years of prison time for Settles, the judge in this case decided to issue the mandatory minimum sentence. For those unaware, this incident first came up almost exactly a year ago to the day in June of 2022, when authorities named No Savage as a suspect in a Tysons Corner Center shooting. Furthermore, he opened fire inside the commercial hub and, fortunately, no one was hit. However, three individuals sustained injuries as a result of the evacuation of the premises.

Meanwhile, his legal troubles haven’t put a complete stop to the 23-year-old’s music career. As early as December of last year, he released new material, namely the song “Portfolio,” on streaming services. Now he faced a large speed bump in that regard, and thus the future of his career is uncertain despite the sentence’s short duration in comparison to what sources initially reported. Regardless, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on No Savage.

