Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has welcomed newcomer Jessica White to the show. She is an incredibly stunning fashion model and television personality who gained fame at an early age for her striking looks and versatility in front of the camera. After just one week of modeling, White’s first gig was for none other than Vogue magazine. Since then, she’s built a very impressive portfolio for herself. Besides her outstanding modeling career, she has appeared on multiple reality TV shows and had an eight-year relationship with Nick Cannon.

White recently penned a long, heartfelt message to Cannon. In a lengthy Instagram post, she covered the eventual breakdown of their relationship. She revealed several intimate details, stating she gave “eight ride or die years” to Cannon. The message came as a result of Nick Cannon seemingly disapproving of Jessica White’s casting in Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Modeling Breakthrough

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessicaangel White (@iamjypsywhite)

White has appeared in several high-profile magazines. She moved to Paris as a teenager and quickly signed with IMG Models. This led to her featuring in W, Harper’s Bazaar, Maxim, and Sports Illustrated, the latter becoming a frequent collaborator of hers. White appeared in multiple Sports Illustrated series 12 times for a whopping eight years. In the mid-2000s, she also became a lauded Victoria’s Secret runway model.

Commercially, she also worked for CoverGirl and was signed as a spokesperson for Maybelline cosmetics. Her runway portfolio might be her most impressive, as she’s walked for significant names, including Alice Roi, Baby Phat, Ralph Lauren, Philipp Plein, Oscar de la Renta, Marc Jacobs, DKNY, and more. She continued her reign in the 2000s with advertisements for Gap, Tommy Jeans, and Rocawear.

Venture Into Television

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessicaangel White (@iamjypsywhite)

White extended her career with a moderately successful venture into television, particularly reality TV. She had minor roles in the comedies Big Momma’s House 2 and The Perfect Match. In 2009, she appeared as herself on America’s Next Top Model. After a long break from TV, White starred in an episode of the reality TV parody Real Husbands of Hollywood alongside Nick Cannon on the episode “Model Behavior.” Until her announcement as a member of Love & Hip Hop, White’s most notable appearance was on the reality dating show, Famously Single. Along with other prominent celebrity figures, White attempted to address and fix her romantic problems.

Jessica White’s Relationship With Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon really did a number on his ex Jessica White 👀



Jessica says she tried to reach out to Nick because she will be featured on the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta… where she will be telling her side of their 8 year relationship. pic.twitter.com/VcqeRnpv7B — IG @whisperswithbella (@Bellawhispers_) June 13, 2023

On June 13, in a since-deleted Instagram post, White chronicled the alleged toxic state of her relationship with Nick Cannon. This would mark the second time the model would speak up about her time with the media mogul. In 2021, she admitted to finding out about his baby with Brittany Bell, along with the rest of the world, while they were a couple. Worse yet, the announcement came just a few weeks after White’s miscarriage.

During an exclusive interview with Page Six, White revealed several alleged instances of emotional abuse marked her relationship. “I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it,” she said. “I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it.” Although the pair were officially together from 2015 until 2020, White claimed they’d been an on-and-off couple for much longer.

White has since joked that she should have saved the massive details for a book and “got paid for it.” Regardless, she has insisted she’s never going back to Nick Cannon. “I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him,” she said. White added that she doesn’t need “all that energy and all that s**t.” She is now on a journey of self-love and acceptance, and she’s admitted she’s quite excited to try her hand at love again and have a baby “with the right man.”

[via] [via]