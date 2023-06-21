Willie McGinest is a New England Patriots legend. Drafted fourth overall in 1994, McGinest won three Super Bowls and made two Pro Bowls while in New England. A member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, McGinest holds two NFL records. McGinest’s records are for most sacks in a postseason and most sacks in a postseason game.

However, McGinest has also had his fair share of legal troubles. As a freshman at USC in 1990, McGinest and two other men faced trial over charges of battery and false imprisonment. A 23-year-old student accused the men of drugging and molesting her. However, all three men were acquitted. In 2016, one DeAndre Parks sued McGinest after accusing the former Patriot of assault and threatening behavior. Finally, in 2022, McGinest was arrested and charged with felony assault. This occurred after he was attacking a man at the Delilah nightclub in LA.

Another Lawsuit For McGinest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 30: Willie McGinestattends 2022 Huncho Day Celebrity Football Game during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 – Week Three at Pullman Yards on April 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

First reported by TMZ, McGinest is being sued once again for yet another assault. Per the lawsuit, a man is accusing the retired player and three other men of assaulting him at a gym in 2021. Andrew Cortez claims he was working out a 24 Hour Fitness in Long Beach when someone took one of his weight plates. Cortez said he wasn’t finished using them. That’s when McGinest reportedly inserted himself into the situation and hit Cortez in the face with a closed fist.

The suit also alleges that the altercation had been broken up by gym staff. Furthermore, Cortez reportedly alleges that he is still suffering emotional distress as a result of the attack. Additionally, Cortez is still dealing with the consequences of the physical injuries he suffered. The plaintiff is seeking monetary damages of an unspecified amount. However, the path forward also remains unclear. McGinest is still facing the 2016 and 2022 lawsuits. Meanwhile, he is yet to comment on his latest legal issue. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]