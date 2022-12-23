Patriots legend Willie McGinest found himself in quite the dust-up earlier this month at a nightclub in LA. McGinest and his friends were caught on camera beating up a man. The circumstances around the beatdown are still unknown.

Subsequently, footage of the fight was released via TMZ. Furthermore, McGinest was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. It was a horrible look for the NFL Network analyst, who has since taken to Instagram with an apology letter.

Willie McGinest prepares for a ride around the Long Beach Grand Prix track with Mario Andretti before the start of the 2018 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 15, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Willie McGinest Speaks

Per McGinest:

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.”

McGinest’s former teammate Tom Brady actually reacted to the post with a heart emoji. Overall, many in the comments section reiterated the fact that McGinest is a good person. For them, this was just a bad moment that shouldn’t define him.

You can see footage from the fight, down below.

