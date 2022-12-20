Former NFL star Willie McGinest is considered to be a legend within the New England Patriots organization. He got to play with the team for 11 years between 1994 and 2005. Additionally, he got to see the rise of Tom Brady, which led to three Super Bowl titles for McGinest.

Overall, he is one of the most respected players in the history of the franchise. The Patriots inducted him into their Hall of Fame, and he is always invited to alumni events. Furthermore, he has a job working with the NFL Network, where he provides his expert analysis.

Willie McGinest attends the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Cedars Sinai Sports Spectacular)

Willie McGinest Arrested

Unfortunately, McGinest found himself in trouble with the law Monday as he was arrested by authorities. He later posted bond, however, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. According to TMZ, this all stems from an incident that took place at a nightclub in Los Angeles, on December 9th.

As you can see in the video below, McGinest and a group of friends can be seen beating up a man on camera. This beatdown took place at Delilah in West Hollywood. McGinest speaks with the man in question before punching him in the face. Throughout the melee, McGinest even beat the man over the head with a bottle.

Overall, it was a pretty nasty beatdown that is certainly going to turn some heads. However, it was revealed that the NFL Network has suspended McGinest until further notice. They even offered a statement, saying “Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter.”

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world. Additionally, let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below.

