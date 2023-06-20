Chris Paul is certainly one of the best point guards to ever play the game of basketball. However, there is one accolade that is missing from his career. Of course, we are talking about an NBA title. He was two games away from winning one back in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns. Although, the Milwaukee Bucks ultimately bested them. Now, it is at a point where Paul is no longer with the Suns, and will be looking for his next team to play with.

Right now, Chris Paul is on the Washington Wizards. Overall, it is becoming increasingly clear that they are going to waive him. Perhaps even a sign and trade is on the table. However, the fact remains that we will likely be seeing Paul in a brand-new jersey next year. There are plenty of teams that could use him, including the Memphis Grizzlies. With all of the Ja Morant stuff going on, it is clear that they could use a veteran leader. Ultimately, Paul would be perfect in that role.

Read More: Chris Paul To Be Aggressively Pursued By San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul To Memphis?

However, it does not seem like Chris Paul has any interest in actually going down South. Zach Lowe of ESPN asked around the league about the possibility, and the response was pretty telling. “I asked some people last night, would he ever want to go to Memphis and be the veteran mentor that this team, who’s not going to have its point guard for the first 25 games of the season, so badly needs? Didn’t get a lot of good feedback on that one,” he said.

So there you have it Grizzlies fans. Do not expect Chris Paul to come and save your franchise and youth next season. Instead, it is likely that Paul will go to a team like the Clippers, or maybe another potential title contender. Let us know where you would like to see CP3, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: JJ Reddick Reveals Chris Paul’s Best Championship Chances