Chris Paul’s future is still uncertain. On June 7, it was reported that the Phoenix Suns had met with Chris Paul. During that meeting, the team told the veteran that there has a possibility he could be waived before his fully guaranteed salary triggered on June 28th. Paul has been in Phoenix since 2020 and had the fourth-highest assists per game in the NBA this season.

However, Phoenix is looking for any possible way to overhaul their roster after their “win now” plan failed. Despite his impressive numbers, especially for someone in their age 38 season, his cap hit appears to be too much for the Suns. If Paul is still on the roster on June 28th, he will have to be paid $30.8 million. According to the latest updates on the situation, the team is doing everything they can to move Paul without waiving him. Now, new rumors are hinting at one very interested suitor.

San Antonio Spurs Want Paul

The Spurs are the favorites to land Chris Paul, per @betonline_ag 👀 pic.twitter.com/qlj4hPMqwU — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 14, 2023

First reported by LJ Ellis of SpursTalk, San Antonio is extremely interested in pursuing Paul. “When free agency opens, a scout for a Western Conference team believes the Spurs will make a hard push for either Chris Paul or Fred VanVleet. He posits that the opportunity to pair Wembanyama with an experienced playmaker at point guard will ultimately be impossible for San Antonio to pass up.”

Ellis also pointed to the reason why the Spurs are so eager to bring Paul. For just the third time in franchise history, the Spurs own the #1 pick in the draft. The last two times they have been in this position, they drafted Hall of Famers David Robinson and Tim Duncan. In 2023, they will be able to draft generational prospect Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama, who has been playing professionally in France since 2019, will likely need a little adjustment to the NBA. However, his transition will be made all the easier by a player like Paul. Furthermore, Paul has actively relished serving in a veteran leadership role in his recent stints with the Thunder and Suns. Essentially, he is the perfect player to bring over to the Spurs to help Wembanyama achieve his potential. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

