Ja Morant has been teasing the Nike Ja 1 for a bit of time now. If you know anything about Morant, you understand that he is easily one of the most entertaining players in the entire NBA. He was the second overall pick back in the 2019 draft, and since then, he has elevated the Memphis Grizzlies into a title contender. While there is no guarantee that this team goes far this season, it is clear that Ja can get them there. Consequently, Morant has become a huge hero in Memphis, and fans are excited for him to be on the team for years to come.

As for the Nike Ja 1, there is a ton of hype behind this new silhouette. Whenever a player creeps into superstar status, you can expect them to get a shoe. Luka Doncic got one this past year. Additionally, Jayson Tatum is also about to launch his own silhouette. That said, it was only a matter of time before Morant was graced with the exact same honor.

“Day One” – Image via Nike

New Nike Ja 1 Colorways

According to Sole Collector, the Nike Ja 1 has been revealed in a multitude of colorways today. Overall, these offerings are very colorful and definitely show off Morant’s personality. The color schemes are called “Day One,” “Chimney,” “Trivia,” and “Scratch.” In the image above, you can see how the “Day One” scheme has a message to all of his friends and family. Furthermore, the “Chimney” model is purple, pink, and blue. Finally, the “Scratch” colorway is an homage to the Vancouver Grizzlies, while the “Trivia” shoe is all about the games he plays with his family. Needless to say, Nike is trying to tell a story here, and it works.

At the time of writing this, there is still no concrete release date for this sneaker. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world. For now, just expect these to drop sometime in the Spring. Additionally, you can let us know how you feel about this new silhouette, in the comments down below.

“Chimney” – Image via Nike

