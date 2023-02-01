Megan Fox says that she believes she manifested Machine Gun Kelly into existence. Fox explained how she “made him” during a recently resurfaced interview with Glamour UK the outlet conducted last year.

“He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was 4,” Fox told the outlet. “I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

She continued: “My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Fox and Kelly met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. They started dating shortly afterward. MGK has said that he only took the job as a chance to meet her.

“He says that,” Fox told the mag. “And I do believe even the day before, he was trying to basically quit the movie, and his best friend, Rook, his drummer, and then also his manager, Ashleigh, were both like, ‘But your scenes are with Megan Fox.’ And he was like, ‘Fuck it! I’ll get on the plane.’”

“I didn’t know why I was taking the movie. I just knew I needed to do it for some reason. And then when I was at the table read, there was still one character that hasn’t been cast,” Fox said. “And I asked, “Who was playing that character?” And they were like, “Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly.’ I kind of knew the name, but didn’t, so I’m looking it up, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be in so much trouble…’”

Kelly proposed to Fox back in January 2022. They have yet to make their wedding plans public.

