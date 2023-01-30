Lil Baby and Travis Scott will headline Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 11th in Phoenix’s Biltmore resort. Also, The Chainsmokers and J Balvin joined the two MCs as performers for the event. Furthermore, the big party will allegedly have Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, and many more in attendance.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Lil Baby attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Moreover, a press release billed this big show as the “hottest party” of the weekend, excluding Rihanna’s show, of course. However, this isn’t all that Travis in particular has to look forward to that weekend. In addition, he’ll headline Rolling Stone Live, taking place on February 10th close by in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Additionally, performers at that event include DJ and MC Irie and DJ Whoo Kid. Also, the American Cancer Society, Crown Royal, Bodyarmor, Hemper, Jardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary, and more sponsored the live performance.

Embiid, Harden and PJ Tucker vibing hard to Meek Mill at Michael Rubin’s white party.

pic.twitter.com/u6FG1F63yb — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, those more excited about Sunday night itself have a lot to anticipate. For example, Rihanna’s years-long hiatus from new music have fans salivating for her under-wraps halftime performance. However, rumors spread that Jay-Z and Roc Nation helped her out, although a guest appearance is unconfirmed.

Still, the Apple Music-sponsored show is already building anticipation alongside fans of the big game. Moreover, they began their Road to Halftime rollout campaign, which includes Spatial Audio remixes from her catalog. Also, they launched a retrospective Halftime Hype Radio series to get fans ready. What’s more is that, on February 9th, they’ll host an interview with Rihanna as part of a Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference.

Furthermore, Lil Baby and Travis Scott have more to anticipate when it comes to crazy live performances. Both are scheduled to play at Rolling Loud California this year, with Playboi Carti, Future, and Lil Wayne among co-performers. While this weekend is still a ways away, it’ll make for an incredibly vivid one, for sure.

