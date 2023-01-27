Once you achieve celebrity status, one of the highest honours you can have bestowed upon you is a wax figure recreation at Madame Tussauds. Surely the marker of an icon, anyone who’s been recreated has been posed with by millions of fans and is likely well known all around the world. However, the museum hasn’t managed to nail every celebrity they attempt to turn into waxwork – especially not Beyoncé.

In 2004, the London location firstly unveiled its statue of Queen B. It’s since been dubbed the “drunk clubbing girl” version. The figure’s short dress leaves little to the imagination and facial inaccuracies are nothing less than embarrassing. Still, that didn’t stop Madame Tussaud from trying again.

Madame Tussauds New York launches it’s newest interactive Beyonce Knowles wax figure May 26, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Four years later, the Hollywood museum shared its take on the mother of three, and in 2009, the LA shop did the same. Unfortunately, both of them were major flops, seemingly white-washing Beyoncé and failing to nail important elements like her hair and facial structure.

Recent years have seen other botched wax figures, but in 2023, Madame Tussauds is the closest they’ve come to nailing the Houston starlet. On Friday (January 27), the Berlin location’s take on the vocalist surprisingly surfaced online.

The statue’s look is inspired by her 2018 “On The Run II Tour” alongside her husband, Jay-Z. A black and white Balmain look that she donned during the couple’s show in Manchester was chosen. As Yahoo notes, it was part of their Resort 2019 collection.

For the most part, Twitter seems to be divided on Tussaud’s latest attempt. “This kinda looks good but her eyes look off,” one user wrote earlier today. “She looks [white] in the face.”

Another person chimed in, “There’s so many terrible, offensive wax figures of Beyoncé that I actually think that this one is decent.”

This kinda looks good but her eyes looks off like she looks yt in the face https://t.co/6lyF9c6LaT — *.ﾟDee⁷ ❤️‍🔥 (@Valtorsdesire) January 27, 2023

It looks like a blurry pic of her that was then photocopied and printed and used as a reference for a painting. Still cute https://t.co/u3UyAUv1Q3 — gender appropriations (@NotTramBraxton) January 27, 2023

One thing about Wax Museums, they can NEVER replicate Beyoncé’s face. https://t.co/RkjohfIQ5u — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 27, 2023

There's so many terrible, offensive wax figures of Beyoncé that I actually think that this one is decent. https://t.co/vJbooEGHYO — Natasha Mulenga🇿🇲🇬🇧 (@SampaTasha) January 27, 2023

Much better than the one in Orlando 🥴 https://t.co/dDXPpVeulY pic.twitter.com/9ywlnjzeuB — CMurdaTheHoneyBadger (@iFightNiggas) January 27, 2023

The inspiration for the wax figure was from her 2018 OTR 2 tour. She was 36 years old at the time of that tour. Plus Beyoncé still has her youthful looks. — Sir Parkwood (@Rocksteady00) January 27, 2023

This one is pretty good. A lot of those wax figures are off by a mile, but this one is pretty doggone close. #Beyonce https://t.co/3SJhDExnC6 — I'm That Type Of Guy (@Marrrrcussss) January 27, 2023

This is the first wax figure of Beyoncé I’ve ever seen that is actually well done. https://t.co/VjmpKFDteG — Shady (@DJBattyBoy) January 27, 2023

That Beyoncé wax figure is really nice. One of the best ones of her I’ve seen, but something just isn’t quite right. — 🧊🤷🏾‍♀️ (@Xxquisite_) January 27, 2023

Twitter has certainly been talking about the new wax figures, but that’s not the only conversation that Beyoncé has sparked as of late. Last weekend, she returned to the stage for the first time in years, taking over Dubai to put on the performance of a lifetime alongside her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

See a selection of videos from the historic, star-studded night here, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

