Beyoncé’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Earns Mixed Reviews On Twitter
This isn’t Queen B’s first time being recreated by the historic museum, though it may be one of the more accurate renditions we’ve seen.
Once you achieve celebrity status, one of the highest honours you can have bestowed upon you is a wax figure recreation at Madame Tussauds. Surely the marker of an icon, anyone who’s been recreated has been posed with by millions of fans and is likely well known all around the world. However, the museum hasn’t managed to nail every celebrity they attempt to turn into waxwork – especially not Beyoncé.
In 2004, the London location firstly unveiled its statue of Queen B. It’s since been dubbed the “drunk clubbing girl” version. The figure’s short dress leaves little to the imagination and facial inaccuracies are nothing less than embarrassing. Still, that didn’t stop Madame Tussaud from trying again.
Four years later, the Hollywood museum shared its take on the mother of three, and in 2009, the LA shop did the same. Unfortunately, both of them were major flops, seemingly white-washing Beyoncé and failing to nail important elements like her hair and facial structure.
Recent years have seen other botched wax figures, but in 2023, Madame Tussauds is the closest they’ve come to nailing the Houston starlet. On Friday (January 27), the Berlin location’s take on the vocalist surprisingly surfaced online.
The statue’s look is inspired by her 2018 “On The Run II Tour” alongside her husband, Jay-Z. A black and white Balmain look that she donned during the couple’s show in Manchester was chosen. As Yahoo notes, it was part of their Resort 2019 collection.
For the most part, Twitter seems to be divided on Tussaud’s latest attempt. “This kinda looks good but her eyes look off,” one user wrote earlier today. “She looks [white] in the face.”
Another person chimed in, “There’s so many terrible, offensive wax figures of Beyoncé that I actually think that this one is decent.”
Twitter has certainly been talking about the new wax figures, but that’s not the only conversation that Beyoncé has sparked as of late. Last weekend, she returned to the stage for the first time in years, taking over Dubai to put on the performance of a lifetime alongside her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.
See a selection of videos from the historic, star-studded night here, and check back later for more pop culture updates.