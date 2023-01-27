So far, the Nike KD 15 has proven to be one of the best signature shoes of the NBA season. There have been a plethora of colorways to hit the market, and overall, fans have enjoyed them. In fact, we ranked this as one of the top three signature sneakers of 2023.

Having said all of that, the season is far from over. Consequently, fans can expect a whole host of other colorways to make their way to the market. This will be especially fun if the Brooklyn Nets go on a deep playoff run. If KD comes back, then they certainly have the potential to.

Image via Nike

Nike KD 15 “Olympic”

In the official images down below, one can find the new “Olympic” colorway. This is an aesthetic that Nike has worked with numerous times before. After all, players like Kevin Durant have won gold medals at the Olympic games, and their shoes are always part of the narrative.

Firstly, this shoe is covered in gold. From the knit base to the back heel overlay, we get a rich gold aesthetic. Secondly, the tongue and the midsole are blue. The midsole, however, contains some gold and red speckles. Lastly, red is found on the Nike swoosh, laces, and even the KD branding on the tongue.

Olympic – Image via Nike

Overall, this is yet another great Nike KD 15 colorway that is surely going to impress fans. Over the course of the coming months, sneakerheads should expect a whole lot more from Nike and KD. Hopefully, they will not disappoint as this remains a beloved line.

Release Details

For now, this shoe does not yet have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these kicks, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Nike KD 15 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

