One of the best signature shoes out right now is the Nike KD 15. Kevin Durant has consistently put out some pretty spectacular shoes. Overall, fans have loved his output, and that continues even in his 15th season. At the end of the day, you can’t go wrong with his kicks.

It is going to be a few months before we get the Nike KD 16. Having said that, it shouldn’t be a surprise that a ton of great KD 15 color schemes are on the horizon. This is especially true seeing as though the All-Star game is going to take place in about a month from now.

Image via Finish Line

New Nike KD 15

Below, you can find the official images of the Nike KD 15 “All-Star.” Overall, this is a very unique color scheme that has some interesting elements to it. All-Star sneakers are always hyped up, and Nike is looking to build some hype for one of the NBA’s biggest events.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a beige know upper. This beige hue also makes its way to the back heel, albeit with different materials. Secondly, the overlays and tongue consist of a wavy burgundy, purple, and yellow melange. Lastly, the midsole is white while the outsole is a mix of beige and yellow.

All-Star – Image via Nike

If you are someone who is looking for something truly unique, then these will most definitely be for you. Hopefully, KD will be healthy enough to wear these in what should be a fantastic game.

Release Details

If you are a fan of these, you will be able to grab them as of February 17th for a price of $160 USD. Let us know what you think of them, down in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Nike KD 15 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]