Overall, the Nike KD 15 has proven itself to be one of the best signature sneakers of the entire year. If you were to look at our most recent list on the subject, you would see that this shoe made it to our top three. Needless to say, we hold the shoe in high regard.

Nike is aware that this is an amazing shoe. Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA, and his shoes reflect that. Consequently, Nike is in the midst of cooking up a whole plethora of great colorways. In 2023, many of those color schemes will officially hit the market.

Image via Nike

Nike KD 15 Returns

The latest Nike KD 15 offering to be revealed is this “B.A.D” color scheme below. As you can tell from the official images, the main theme here is purple. Additionally, it has been revealed that this is a sneaker that was made to pay homage to KD’s inner circle.

Firstly, the shoe is covered in purple. From head to toe, we get this gorgeous purple tone that is contrasted with a white midsole. Secondly, we have a velvet tongue that has the word “B.A.D” written across the top. Lastly, the insole has the names of those inside of KD’s friend group.

B.A.D – Image via Nike

Overall, it is a good-looking shoe that is surely going to impress people. These are made to flash on the court, and it is nice to see KD and Nike getting creativity with the storytelling.

Release Details

If you are thinking of going out and copping these, you should be able to get them in the Spring of 2023. However, there is no official release date at this time. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Nike KD 15 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

