Jake Paul has been trying to fight Tommy Fury for two years now. The first time these two were going to fight, Fury had to pull out with a rib injury. Subsequently, the two were slated to fight in 2022. However, it fell through as Fury had immigration issues. From there, Paul went on to fight and defeat Anderson Silva.

Now, both fighters are undefeated, and again, Jake has been trying to get Fury to agree to a match. Over the past few weeks, there have been rumors that something would get done. As it turns out, those rumors have been turned into legitimate facts.

Jake Paul attends a game between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Jake Paul Speaks

Taking to Twitter today, Jake Paul revealed that he will be taking on Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As a result, Fury will have absolutely no excuses. Furthermore, the fight is fairly short notice as it will go down on February 26th. Needless to say, Paul means business.

“Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue,” Paul wrote. “Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise.”

Tommy has no excuses now…Baby’s born. Money’s massive. Immigration no issue.



Tyson promises he & Papa will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber.



Tmw I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise. pic.twitter.com/hMBFCabMoS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 27, 2023

Paul has defeated the likes of Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, and Nate Robinson. Fans have been waiting for him to fight a real boxer, and Tommy Fury definitely fits that bill. Overall, it should prove to be a very interesting match. However, this is likely his biggest risk as Fury could be the one to hand him that first loss.

Let us know who you believe is going to win this fight, down in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]