After a long time spent asking, it seems Jake Paul took things a step further to get Tommy Fury to fight him. Moreover, rumors had spread around the Internet that he offered Fury $2.5 million for a fight, after a few failed attempts. Recently, the Paul brother took to Twitter to make a cheeky statement concerning the boxer.

“I cannot confirm nor deny this accurate statement,” he wrote. “What I can confirm is Tommy Fury is never going to see the kind of money he is being offered to step in the ring with me. And yet he’s still on the run.”

What I can confirm is Tommy Fury is never going to see the kind of money he is being offered to step in the ring with me. And yet he’s still on the run. #Boxer https://t.co/gbmZz5Q7pH — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 5, 2023

Readers likely remember that the last we heard from the two was a four-round knockout prediction from the British star. While this kind of money would probably entice most to fight, Fury has bailed out before. When he tapped out the first time, it was due to injury, and later had issues getting into the country.

Regardless, fans disagreed on the fight’s prospects and whether Fury should even engage. “It is wrong Jake Paul is the biggest name in boxing,” wrote one user on Twitter. “The sport should be ashamed. But fair play to the guy. Its no accident he’s at the top.”

Even with boxing purists shaking their fists at the podcaster and vlogger, they give him credit for the hustle. Also, he recently partnered with the Cleveland Browns as a member of their social media team. While boxing may be his main endeavor, he’s seeking a bag with everything he does.

Many respect that grind, even if seeing his name in Twitter replies can get exhausting. “Honestly think there’s just too much at stake for him,” said a faithful tweeter about Fury. “He can’t possibly bear losing to YouTuber Jake Paul. Forget the money, he could never look his dad and Tyson in the eyes again. He doesn’t want to take the risk.”

Still, what do you think of Jake Paul’s jabs at Tommy Fury and him putting up $2.5 million on this fight? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest on this showdown.