The Breakfast Club continues to roll out its guest hosts, and this time, it’s La La Anthony. The actress joined Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on their hit show, and during her appearance, Anthony spoke about people assuming that celebrities cheat in their relationships.

“The people in the public eye go through stuff,” Anthony said. “It’s like this kinda idea of like, well, people don’t feel bad for them, or what did you expect, or what did you think.”

“Especially even dealing with athletes,” she continued. “It’s kinda like, well, what did you think was gonna happen? Guess what? Nobody goes into a marriage thinking that that’s gonna happen.”

“No, you don’t go into a marriage thinking that. If you thought that and believed that your connection with that person wasn’t something different, then you wouldn’t get married to them.”

Charlamagne mentioned that La La previously said that “people are gon’ cheat.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Carmelo Anthony (L) and La La Anthony (R) are seen on September 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by JNI/Star Max/GC Images)

Anthony corrected him, replying that entering into a marriage isn’t the same when expectations have been laid.

“I went into a marriage saying I found a connection with someone that, we’re gonna do it different,” she said. “Regardless if you’re an athlete, whatever you are, entertainer. Any kind of business you’re in.”

La La ended her marriage to NBA star Carmelo Anthony in 2021 when she filed for divorce. Throughout their relationship, several rumors of infidelity on Carmelo’s part surfaced. There were even allegations that he fathered a child with another woman.