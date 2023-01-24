Richie Evans breaks bread with Rick Ross and Vedo on his new single, “Can’t Knock The Hustle.”

This week, Richie enlisted the Miami rapper and the legendary singer for his new single. The single reflects on the grind, amplified by luxe production that Paul Cabbin and Tariq handled. Richie’s assertive flow reflects the luxurious lifestyle that undoubtedly only comes with hard work. For that reason, it’s a motivational anthem that looks at the hardships he faced and the resilience it took to overcome them.

While Vedo ties the record together on the hook, Rick Ross is the ideal candidate for the record. The Boss persona pairs well with Richie’s lavish bars. Ross comes through with vivid details that perfectly paints the imagery of success. “All she seen was the rag top/ Threw some money out the window from the wise guys,” he raps.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Rick Ross attends the InstaCarpet during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for BET)

Richie Evans’s latest single appears on his new project, Highly Favored. The six-song EP also includes appearances from Jay Rock and EastSide K-Boy, who both appear on “Pressure.”

Rick Ross is currently revving up to release his first independent album. Last year, the rapper completed his deal with Epic Records following the release of Richer Than I Ever Been. It’s unclear when we could expect a new album from him but hopefully, it’ll be sometime this year.

Quotable Lyrics

Never knock the hustle of a young n***a

You never know who winnin’ or which one realer

I got my windows closed, I’m blowin’ thick smoke

N***as throwin’ sets up, I’m gettin’ rich though