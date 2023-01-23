Lil Mama and 5ive Mics have confirmed that they are dating one another with two separate posts on Instagram. The couple both professed their love by sharing photos of themselves together with romantic captions.

Lil Mama wrote in her post: “You Showed People The Love They Deserved When You Had Nothing & Kept The Same Energy When You Made Something. Because of That, You Deserve EVERYTHING God has For You. I Love You @5ive_mics. Thank You For Being Fearless and Expressing Your Love For Me The Way You Do, I Appreciate it & Reciprocate.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 09: Lil Mama attends the Kim Shui runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows in Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

“Laughter is good for the ‘Soul,'” added 5ive Mics. “Love u @lilmama it’s up forever‼️”

In all of the pictures shared across both posts, the two can be seen wearing matching jackets, holding hands, kissing, and more.

Fat Joe, Waka Flocka, and more shared their support in the comments section.

Rumors that Lil Mama and 5ive Mics were dating began back in May. The two had collaborated on the song, “Bedstuy,” with Mama appearing in the accompanying music video.

In addition to her focus on her new relationship, Lil Mama has also been working on her acting career as of late. She’s appeared in Hip Hop Family Christmas, True To The Game 3, and more in recent years.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, there have been several couples that have publicized their relationships on social media, Earlier this month, Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti confirmed their long-rumored relationship.

Check out Lil Mama and 5ive Mics’ posts on Instagram below.

