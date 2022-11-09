DaBaby is going through a rough season, but his latest freestyle shows him at the top of his game. The North Carolina rapper has been a controversial Hip Hop figure since he first emerged in the mainstream. His rough-around-the-edges nature appealed to his fanbase, but it also spelled legal trouble.

We’ve reported on DaBaby’s run-ins with the law that have included shootings, fights, and lawsuits. The Kirk rapper also received backlash for homophobic remarks, and most recently, it was suggested that his career has taken a hit.

In recent months, there has been further news about DaBaby and his ticket sales. Fans flooded social media with rumors that promoters were offering deals to sell tickets, and this week, screenshots surfaced that seemingly confirmed the gossip. It was stated that tickets are going two-for-one, and on the heels of the news, he returned with a freestyle.

DaBaby shared a video that looked to show him at his home studio as he laid down a few bars. Lyrically, he covered an array of topics, but what fans paid attention to was the mention of his “baby mamas.” He had previously been at odds with DaniLeigh, but these days, the two artists are quietly co-parenting.

According to DaBaby, no matter what he goes through with the mothers of his children, he will always support them. This was noted by critics in comment sections as a far cry from his earlier antics. Some dismissed the rapper’s talent and quickly turned back to his unfavorable career moments.

At the conclusion of the freestyle, DaBaby suggested he is being painted to look bad as he acknowledged his scandals. Check it out for yourself above and let us know what you think.