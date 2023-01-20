Memphis is running things, once again, partially due to the group of women who’ve been dishing out heat. Gloss Up has been among those who’ve continued to show out with each opportunity. Following the success of songs like “Don’t Play With Me” and her stand-out verse on HitKidd’s “Shabooya,” the Quality Control rapper is ready to make her mark on the rap game.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: rapper Gloss Up attends “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Today, she unveiled her new body of work, Before The Gloss Up. Her debut project on Quality Control boasts 13 songs in total with a healthy mix of collaborations and solo tracks that showcase her strengths. Of course, her best friend GloRilla appears on the previously released single, “BestFrenn.” Additionally, the song, “Eenie Meeny Miny Moe” with K Carbon, Aleza, and Slimeroni also appears on the tracklist. Icewear Vezzo also appears on the project for the icy banger, “From Cross Da Way.”

In addition to the release of Before The Gloss Up, the Memphis rapper dropped some bars on Sway’s, which you could check out below.

Gloss Up is truly showing out as one of the leading ladies in the new generation of rappers. Alongside GloRilla, the two have helped shine a bigger spotlight on the women coming out of Memphis these days.

During her appearance on HNHH’s On The Club Up, Gloss discussed how the success of her crew, including GloRilla, has pushed her even further.

“Now [Memphis] influenced me a lot, like, they giving me a lot of faith to keep going,” she said. “‘Cause it’s like, we the first girls that’s out of Memphis that’s actually doing something. For a long time, it’s been the dudes getting it on, so now it’s like, the girls getting recognition. It’s cool cause everybody supporting us right now, and I like it.”

Check out Gloss Up’s new project below.