Kevin Durant has a lot of amazing signature sneakers, including the Nike KD 3. If you were a basketball fan in the early 2010s, then you certainly remember these. KD had some amazing shoes during his time with the OKC Thunder, and even now, he has one of the best signature lines.

Overall, this is a silhouette that had plenty of great colorways. However, it does feel like the “All-Star” offering was the most memorable. These came out back in 2011 and they commemorated the first time Durant ever got to start in an All-Star game.

Image via Nike

Nike KD 3 “All-Star”

As it turns out, this sneaker is coming back out on the market. Of course, this is great news for all of the fans who missed out on these the first time. LeBron has been getting his own retros, and it is about time that KD gets them too. Considering where he is in his career, it is only fair.

Firstly, this shoe has numerous shades of red all the way throughout. The materials here are also interesting as we have a bit of patent leather. There is a white Nike swoosh that contains a black outline. There are some cool contrasting tones, and overall, it’s an awesome shoe.

All-Star – Image via Nike

While this KD may not be the retro fans were hoping for, there will certainly be more of these in the near future. After all, Durant is one of the best players ever, and when you get to the KD 6, there are plenty of amazing colorways to talk about.

Release Details

If you are looking to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, February 10th for a price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, down in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Nike KD 3 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

