Kevin Durant has plenty of great signature shoes, including the Nike KD 3. While this sneaker does not have the same allure as models like the KD 4 through 6, there is no denying this shoe has some banger colorways. Overall, it is a solid model from his early years in OKC.

Consequently, Nike seems to agree with our take. In fact, they are now going to bring out some Nike KD 3 retros. Once your signature shoes get retros, that’s when you know you’ve made it. LeBron has been seeing this phenomenon with his shoes, and now, it’s happening to Durant.

Nike KD 3 “All-Star”

One of the first Nike KD 3 colorways to make a return will be this “All-Star” model which can be found below. This is a very cool offering that displays various unique shades of red. Furthermore, it is the shoe that KD wore in 2011 when he became an All-Star starter for the first time.

As you can see, this shoe has a nice loud red leather base. Moreover, the side panels with the Nike swoosh have this gradient black and red look. Additionally, there is a white Nike swoosh with a black outline. All of this comes together nicely for a colorway that KD fans will love.

Overall, this is a shoe that you cannot go wrong with. Even if you don’t particularly care for KD, this is a shoe that looks good on the surface. If you wear them, you will turn heads on the court, which is almost all that matters.

At the time of writing this, there is no official release date for this shoe. However, it is believed that we could see these in February of next year. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

