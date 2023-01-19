One of the best sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 1. This is the first sneaker worn by Michael Jordan, and it remains one of his best. Overall, this is a shoe with tremendous versatility. You can pretty well wear this model with absolutely anything.

As a result of this versatility, Jumpman is constantly coming through with new models and iterations of the shoe. After all, if the fans keep buying these, why would you ever want to stop making them? Although one could make the argument of consumer fatigue, it does not appear to be a real problem for the brand.

Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Air Jordan 1 “Washed Pink”

According to @zsneakerheadz and @brandon1an, one of the next Jordan 1 models is this “Washed Pink” color scheme. In fact, this model is going to be a women’s exclusive. Overall, this might be a bit of a bummer for some of the men out there.

Firstly, this shoe starts with a white base. The toe box and side panels are all white here, while the cuff and tongue are beige. Beige also appears on the midsole to create an aged look. Furthermore, pink then appears on all of the overlays, as well as the outsole.

When these elements come together, you get an amazing women’s exclusive color scheme. Hopefully, Jordan Brand has even more great Air Jordan 1 models planned for the rest of the year. After all, this is the brand’s flagship shoe in a lot of respects. They are definitely going to have no problems moving any new colorways.

Release Details

For now, these are rumored to be dropping on April 22nd. However, this is not an official release date. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

