Ed Reed was recently hired as the new head coach of the Bethune-Cookman football team. Bethune-Cookman is an HBCU that has been in need of a revamped football program. After having a horrible record last year, Reed has been brought in to inject some energy.

However, it seems like Reed is already upset with some of the resources he has been dealt. While speaking on a Livestream, Reed made some disparaging remarks about HBCUs and the issues they face.

“I see it all too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help,” he said. “And they need help because of the people who’s running it. Broken mentalities out here. I’m going to leave you with that. I gotta get in the office.” Reed also claimed that he was doing work that wasn’t part of his job description. Subsequently, this led to him threatening to leave.

Ed Reed with his bust during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Ed Reed Speaks

Consequently, Reed was criticized by many for his comments. Videos of his rant went viral, and there were some who felt like he shouldn’t be the team’s coach. Overall, Reed understood the weight of his comments, and he apologized for them on social media.

“In regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism,” Reed said. “My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too.”

Reed is not the first person to criticize HBCUs. Of course, Deion Sanders has done that as well over the past few months. Regardless, it seems as though Reed will remain as the team’s head coach until further notice.

