Over the past week or so, Ed Reed has been trying to expose the conditions at Bethune-Cookman. Bethune-Cookman is an HBCU that had offered a head coaching job to Reed. The former Ravens legend was working overtime at the school, and he was showcasing just how bad the conditions were.

Subsequently, Reed was told he would not be the head coach in the end. With Reed making very public Instagram live sessions about the school, it became clear that the school didn’t want to continue its relationship.

This past week, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discussed this news on Undisputed. Overall, Sharpe was sad about the situation. However, he did note that he would have preferred if Reed hadn’t gone so public against the school.

Ed Reed Responds

In an Instagram post last night, Reed posted some DMs between he and Shannon Sharpe. As you can see, Sharpe reached out to Reed noting that he supports him. Additionally, he apologized for his comments on Undisputed. Reed did not accept the apology and said “you said a lot of wrong about me playa.” Consequently, Sharpe was a bit annoyed and finished things off by saying “Ed, I voiced an opinion. It’s not that deep. Wish you all the best, but I’m done with this.”

Since that time, Reed has continued to post on social media, much to the chagrin of his fans. For the most part, people believe he is simply doing too much. The public callouts aren’t getting anyone anywhere, and some want him to get off social media for a bit. However, it seems as though Reed is going to continue speaking out on the funding that HBCUs receive.

This is an ongoing story, and we’re sure we will hear more from Reed soon. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments below.

[Via]