Iggy Azalea was out and about yesterday as she got to perform for fans in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, where the Las Vegas Raiders were taking on the Houston Texans. As far as the football was concerned, the Raiders had a spectacular game that had them coming through with a 38-20 win.

As for Iggy’s performance, she got a decent reception from the crowd. For the most part, she performed a few songs while having backup dancers at her side. She also danced a bit herself, which made it your typical mid-season halftime performance.

Not everyone was a fan of this performance, including Raiders beat reporter Tashan Reed who tweeted “The combination of Allegiant Stadium trying to make BBQ and Iggy Azalea performing at halftime is gonna make me depressed.”

Iggy saw this tweet and immediately clapped back. As you can see, she flexed her payday by saying “If you think you’re depressed now I’ll spare you the tears you’d cry knowing what my paycheck was to come and jiggle a lil ass.”

The combination of Allegiant Stadium trying to make BBQ and Iggy Azalea performing at halftime is gonna make me depressed — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 23, 2022

If you think you’re depressed now I’ll spare you the tears you’d cry knowing what my paycheck was to come and jiggle a lil ass. https://t.co/0oExq3LIB2 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 24, 2022

Regardless of what you may think of Iggy, you can’t help but acknowledge the fact that she got the better of this exchange.

Whether or not the Raiders invite her back, still remains to be seen.