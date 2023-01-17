Russell Gage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went through an incredibly scary moment on Monday night. Of course, the Buccaneers were taking on the Dallas Cowboys in their Wild Card matchup. Late in the game, Tom Brady threw a pass into the middle of the field, and Gage was the target.

Subsequently, Gage went down on the ground to get the ball, but it bounced off of his hands. From there, a Cowboys player came in with a late hit and hit Gage’s neck with his arm. Overall, it appeared to be a very scary injury that looked pretty awful on TV.

#RussellGage

Hoping the injury is not serious

By video, no worry for paralysis

Also don't see how he was allowed to get up if spinal cord worry

Hope he is OK. pic.twitter.com/aMfx5v8doy — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 17, 2023

Russell Gage Gets Treatment

According to TMZ, Gage was taken to the hospital for his injury. On TV, Gage was down on the field for several minutes. Consequently, his teammates gathered around on the field and offered him some support. While it was nowhere near as awful as the Damar Hamlin situation, there was still quite a bit of concern.

As per head coach Todd Bowles, it has been confirmed that Gage has a concussion. However, it is unclear what other injuries he may have. For now, they want to take a good look at his neck to see if it may be broken. Thankfully, Gage appeared to be moving his legs and fingers while on the field.

Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks down field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Overall, it was a bad night for the Buccaneers who lost 31-14 to the Cowboys. Now, their season is over, and it remains to be seen if Tom Brady will be back. Hopefully, however, Gage is okay and is able to return healthy next year.

