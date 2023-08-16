Buccaneers Wide Receiver Russell Gage Suffers Season-Ending Injury

In a spot of bad news for Tampa Bay fans, starting slot receiver Russell Gage has been ruled out of the 2023 season due to a knee injury. Gage was removed from a joint practice with the Jets on August 16 via medical cart. The Buccs confirmed it was a non-contact injury, suffered while Gage was backpedaling in a 7-on-7 drill. “I can tell by the way that he was sitting on the truck that it was probably something that happened pretty bad,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “Our hearts go out to him, and we’ll see how it goes.”

It’s yet another injury for Gage, who struggled with a hamstring issue throughout the spring and into the first days of training camp. Additionally, Gage left the Buccs’ playoff loss to the Cowboys with a concussion that took three weeks to recover from. Last season, he had 426 yards and five touchdowns in 13 appearances. He joined Tampa Bay from Atlanta in 2022 after recording back-to-back seasons with at least 770 yards receiving.

Buccs To Navigate Loss Of Gage

There are more impactful players the Buccs could have lost, but Gage was a solid depth piece. His departure will mean that the Buccs will have to get a little creative at the position. Deven Thompkins is currently sat behind Gage on the depth chart. However, the 2022 undrafted free agent had just 10 targets last season. It’s unclear whether he would be ready to make the leap the Buccs would be looking for from a starting slot receiver. There is also rookie Trey Palmer and free agent signing David Moore but again, neither screams starter.

Of course, this is just another headache for a Buccs team searching for an offensive identity after the retirement of Tom Brady. They are currently rolling with the rollercoaster journeyman Baker Mayfield as QB1. Although their backup if Mayfield falls flat is Kyle Trask, which is less than encouraging. While their receiving core remains great, the position is very much dependent on someone to throw them the ball. Of course, the presumed fall of the Buccs opens up the AFC South for a new champion. But it seems at those the division might be come the league’s joke quartet for the time being.

