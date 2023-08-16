Ja’Marr Chase Seeks Restraining Order Against 2021 One-Night Stand, Alleges Long-Standing Harassment

Ja’Marr Chase is one of the stars of a new-look Cincinnati Bengals team. After drafting Joe Burrow first overall in 2020, the Bengals added his top college receiving target fifth overall in 2021. Chase has given the Bengals two 1,000-yard seasons and has made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons. If he can consistently avoid injuries, he missed five games in 2022, he is set to become an all-time great at his position. Through two seasons, he is already 21st on the Bengals’ list of all-time yardage receivers. Of course, the two names he will be looking to inevitably beat are Chad Johnson and A.J. Green.

But Chase is currently making headlines for a different reason. The wide receiver claims that he and his family have suffered consistent harassment from one Ambar Hunter. Hunter, who goes by Ambar Nicole on social media, has consistently posted accusations about Chase on social media. This has occurred since they engaged in a one-night stand in July 2021. Aside from accusing Chase of stranding at a hotel, Hunter also claims Chase is the father of her child and that Chase abused her.

Read More: Elon Musk says Zuckerberg refused to fight at Colosseum amid Zuck’s claims that Musk was never serious about the fight

Chase Denies Allegations, Seeks Restraining Order

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 26: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Of course, Chase has categorically denied all claims made by Hunter. The wideout says that Hunter’s child is not his. Furthermore, he claims that she has refused to allow a DNA test to be conducted to prove this. Additionally, Chase has claimed that despite Hunter reporting his alleged domestic abuse, no law enforcement agency has found credible evidence to support her claims. Now Chase has taken things one step further.

On August 15, Chase filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against Hunter. In the court documents, obtained by TMZ, Chase calls Hunter “unhinged and disturbing”. The documents also state that she is engaging in “calculated and ongoing harassment” against him and his mother. Furthermore, Chase points to a July 2023 incident in which Hunter posted the personal cell numbers of Chase and his mother online to her 18,000 social media followers. “After exhausting every out of court remedy, he was left with no other option. Mr. Chase intends to use all legal options to protect himself and family from this unwarranted harassment. We have no further comment while this matter is pending,” Chase’s attorneys said in a statement.

Read More: Skip Bayless reportedly refuses to work with Nick Wright

[via]