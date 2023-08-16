Mad Dog Gives Scathing Review Of Dalvin Cook Signing With The Jets

The New York Jets added yet another potent offensive weapon this week as they signed free agent running back Dalvin Cook. Between 2019 and 2022, Cook had five consecutive 1100-yard seasons on the ground. Furthermore, he is the Vikings’ third all-time leading rusher, only trailing Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith. However, Cook left the Vikings back in July in a cut that many expected, but few Vikings fans wanted to believe was true. It saved the Vikings a lot of money, despite Cook putting up 1173 yards last season.

Cook is the latest big-name addition for the Jets as they try to build a legitimate contender around their primary offseason acquisition, Aaron Rodgers. However, Cook will likely play backup to sophomore Breece Hall, who the Jets also activated from injured reserve this week. There are legitimate concerns that the Jets are now too stacked, with too much talent and not enough game time to effectively leverage it. However, Robert Salah appears confident that the team can mesh. However, not everyone is a fan of the signing.

Mad Dog Mocks Cook Signing

ESPN‘s Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo was especially critical of the signing. “He’s got so much baggage,” the veteran pundit began, “There is a lot of baggage with this guy. Nobody else wanted him. The Vikings let him go, Miami didn’t sign him.” While his fellow pundits were taken about by his claims, Mad Dog stayed vigilant, “How much has Minnesota won? You don’t need running backs. Plus, this creates expectations for the Jets. The Jets fans thought they were going to be great anyways. Now you bring Cook in. Did they need Dalvin Cook to be good?”

Mad Dog’s argument is pretty weak. The Jets got a versatile running back for less than $10 million on a one-year contract, which is crucial given that Breece Hall, the RB1, is coming back from injury. Furthermore, they need that extra veteran presence on a team that is getting consistently younger year on year. For all the experienced talent the Jets are bringing in, a lot of their players are newer to the league. Cook brings good numbers – he out-rushed the Jets’ three top running backs in 2022 combined – and he brings that veteran experience. There is very little that the Cook signing does to hurt the Jets, even if it could be viewed as superfluous.

