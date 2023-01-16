One of the best shoes on the planet is the Nike Dunk Low. It might seem like a wild thing to say, however, it is hard to deny the truth of the matter. This is simply a timeless silhouette, and fans have always adored this model. Additionally, it is now seeing a huge resurgence.

Having said that, Nike is making the Dunk Low part of its plans for new lines. One such line is the Chinese New Year collection. The “Year of the Rabbit” models have been quite plentiful. In fact, fans have been graced with a White Candy Rabbit offering. Now, there is another “Year of the Rabbit” Dunk Low on the way.

Image via Nike

A New Nike Dunk Low

This model is certainly a lot different than the first one in terms of color palet. With the offering down below, we get a shoe that takes some neutral tones as opposed to flashy reds and blues. However, it is still very much a great offering that fans should enjoy.

Firstly, this shoe has some beige on the toe box and near the back heel. Secondly, the side panels have a purple taupe feel, all while the overlays are white. From there, more beige is placed on the Nike swoosh which is made with Chenille. Lastly, a rabbit is stitched into the back part of the heel, which makes for a great look.

Year of the Rabbit – Image via Nike

If you are someone who prefers neutral tones, then these are most certainly for you. However, if you like something louder, than the Candy White Rabbit offering is definitely for you.

Release Details

So far, a release date for these has not been set in stone. However, fans will be able to scoop them up over at GOAT and Flight Club. Let us know what you think about these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]