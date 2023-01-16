Al Brown, best known for playing Col. Stan Valchek on the hit HBO series, The Wire, has passed away. He was 83 years old.

Brown’s daughter, Jenny, confirmed her father’s passing in a statement provided to TMZ on Sunday. He passed away in Las Vegas on Friday after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

His talent manager also announced the death on his official Facebook page for Brown.

“I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the Facebook statement said. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.”

The Wire aired from June 2, 2002, through March 9, 2008, comprising of five seasons. It is widely considered one of the best television series of all time. While Brown was a recurring character throughout the show, he had the most screen time in Season 2 while dealing with the dock workers and The Greek. In total, he appeared 20 of the show’s 60 episodes.

In addition to his acclaimed work on The Wire, Brown also made appearances on Rescue Me, Forensic Files, Law & Order: SVU, Commander in Chief, and The Hustler. On the big screen, Brown worked on The Replacements, 12 Monkeys, Lay the Favorite, Red Dragon, and Liberty Heights.

While he’s renowned for his work in the entertainment industry, Brown also served two tours in Vietnam.

Neither Brown’s daughter nor his talent manager has announced any memorial plans.

Check out a clip of Al Brown playing Valchek on The Wire below.

