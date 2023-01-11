A car company claims Tyga still hasn’t coughed up a default judgment from a 2016 lawsuit surrounding a pair of exotic vehicles.

Choice Motors Credit wants $1.3M from Tyga, stemming from a judge granting them default judgment. The company claimed Tyga was behind on payments for two high-end cars. The two vehicles listed are a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2014 Bentley Mulsanne.

A judge ordered to cover the costs of the vehicles — $390k for the Lamborghini and $91k for the Bentley.

Since he hasn’t paid yet, they want the “Rack City” rapper to pay the full amount including the interest incurred. Rather than $481K, Choice Motor Credit wants their full $1.3M from the rapper.

So far, Tyga hasn’t responded to the recent claims made by Choice Motor Credit.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Tyga attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for amfAR)

Unfortunately, the Young Money rapper’s no stranger to trouble with car companies. In 2021, the rapper agreed to a payment plan after his Rolls Royce and Ferrari were repossessed. Midway Rent a Car, Inc claimed that Tyga owed $267K for the Ferrari and another $174K on the Rolls Royce. Though they admitted Tyga was making regular payments, he allegedly stopped after a few months.

Ultimately, Tyga and Midway Rent A Car agreed on a payment plan with the latter demanding a $43K payment for the Ferrari and an additional $84k on the Bentley. Both parties agreed to a settle in Dec. 2019 on a payment plan that would last 12 months or longer.

“The matter remains settled and Defendant is timely on his obligations or has asked and been provided accommodation due to financial hardship by deferring several monthly payments under the settlement agreement,” the legal documents read.

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Tyga and Choice Motor Credit.