Over the weekend, Tina Knowles-Lawson took to her Instagram to pen a letter to her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Celebrating her 11th birthday, the former fashion designer spoke about her long list of talents, admitting, “there’s really nothing that you can’t do.”

Sharing a photo of her and Blue Ivy posing at the beach, she wrote, “The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life. I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday…but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday.”

“Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special! You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano! I could go on and on. Because there’s really nothing that you can’t do,” the Texas native continued.

“You are funny and beautiful and graceful, Kind, and so smart,” Knowles-Lawson then wrote. “I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human. You truly bring me joy!!”

Jay-Z and Beyoncé welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012, and she has definitely been making a name for herself ever since. Featured in the WizKid and SAINt JHN collab “Brown Skin Girl,” she earned a Grammy for the song’s music video in 2021, making her the second youngest person to ever receive the honor.

At last year’s Academy Award show, Blue Ivy also accompanied her mother as she sang and performed “Be Alive,” part of the King Richard soundtrack, proving that talent and artistry simply run in the family.

