Tina Knowles-Lawson
- StreetwearTina Knowles Takes To Instagram To Gas Up BeyonceTina Knowles shared her love for her daughter's new dress.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTina Knowles-Lawson Shares Photo With Blue Ivy For 11th Birthday"You are funny and beautiful and graceful, kind, and so smart," she wrote about Blue Ivy in a social media post.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureTina Knowles-Lawson Says Blue Ivy Helped Prepare Her For Acting RoleTina Knowles-Lawson got some constructive criticism from her granddaughter while running lines together.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureTina Lawson Recalls White Woman Asking Why She Let Beyoncé Marry A "Gangster Rapper"Ms. Tina detailed the interaction, saying she corrected the woman and let her know that Jay-Z is a businessman.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTina Knowles Asks If Jussie Smollett Will Receive The Same Compassion As Amy CooperTina Knowles-Lawson wonders if Jussie Smollett will get the same compassion as Amy Cooper.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBeyoncé's Security Guard Dies From COVID-19Beyoncé's longtime security guard has died of COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- GramBeyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles-Lawson Calls B.S. On Derek Chauvin's SentenceShe compared his short sentence for murder to her godson's 20-year sentence for 2 ounces of marijuana. By Madusa S.
- MusicTina Knowles Jokes About Beyoncé's Scary Aerial Stunt: "So Extra!"Mama Tina shared a clip of Bey performing during one of her world tours & recalled "[praying] through this segment every night!"By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Impressively Does Tina Knowles' MakeupThe 9-year-old wowed everyone with her makeup skills. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Roasted By Blue Ivy Over Corny Snoop Dogg JokeBlue Ivy and Tina Knowles-Lawson were quick to roast Beyoncé over her Snoop Dogg joke.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTina Knowles-Lawson Reveals That "Beyoncé" Is Her Maiden NameShe also revealed that some family members have the last name "Beyincé" due to a clerical error at the hospital when her brother was born.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTina Knowles Defends Beyoncé Against Accusations Of Cultural AppropriationTina Knowles came to her daughter Beyoncé's defense against claims that her upcoming visual album, "Black Is King," appropriates African culture.By Lynn S.
- GramBeyoncé's Mom Tina Lawson Shares Sexy Throwback PhotoBeyoncé looks exactly like her mother Tina Lawson's fierce throwback photo shared on Instagram on Monday (May 18).By Erika Marie